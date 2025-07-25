Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $117.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $117.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s previous close.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

View Our Latest Report on CNI

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

CNI opened at $95.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.97 and a 200-day moving average of $101.55. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $121.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 26.63%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 44.2% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 354.3% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.