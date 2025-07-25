Wells Fargo & Company Lowers PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target to $115.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.30% from the company’s previous close.

PFSI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 3.4%

NYSE PFSI opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $85.74 and a 12 month high of $119.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.70.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $444.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.44 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.81, for a total transaction of $504,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 135,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,670,239.24. This trade represents a 3.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total value of $1,080,530.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 92,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,121,932.49. This trade represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,616,005. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 926,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,779,000 after acquiring an additional 757,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $38,004,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 518,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,967,000 after acquiring an additional 264,956 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,886,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $294,835,000 after acquiring an additional 199,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $18,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

