What is Northland Capmk’s Forecast for Sono-Tek Q2 Earnings?

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 23rd. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Northland Capmk currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sono-Tek’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $5,121 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sono-Tek in a research report on Thursday, May 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SOTK

Sono-Tek Stock Performance

Sono-Tek stock opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78. Sono-Tek has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $52.54 million, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of -0.06.

Institutional Trading of Sono-Tek

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sono-Tek stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Sono-Tek Corporation (NASDAQ:SOTK – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,212 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.26% of Sono-Tek worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Free Report)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. The company also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.