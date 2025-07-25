White Gold (CVE:WGO) Shares Up 24.6% on Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 24.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,678,430 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average session volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 2,000,000 shares of White Gold stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$77.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.25.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

