White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 24.6% Following Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 24.6% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,678,430 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average session volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Stock Up 1.3%

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

