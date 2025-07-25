White Gold (CVE:WGO) Stock Price Up 24.6% on Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 24.6% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 26,678,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average session volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.25.

White Gold Company Profile

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Further Reading

