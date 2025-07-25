White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading 24.6% Higher After Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report) shares were up 24.6% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Get White Gold alerts:

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$580,000.00.

White Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million, a PE ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.25.

About White Gold

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.