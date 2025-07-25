White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 24.6% on Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.6% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.

