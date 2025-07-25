White Gold (CVE:WGO) Trading Up 24.6% on Insider Buying Activity

White Gold Corp. (CVE:WGO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 24.6% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 26,678,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6,583% from the average daily volume of 399,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Specifically, insider Pasquale Dicapo bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$580,000.00.
White Gold Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$77.86 million, a P/E ratio of -43.84 and a beta of 1.54.
White Gold Company Profile
White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, molybdenum, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than White Gold
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for White Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.