Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.23 and a 200 day moving average of $173.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

