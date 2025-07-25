Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Purchases 806 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,858 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
GOOGL opened at $192.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.23 and a 200 day moving average of $173.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet
Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet
In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.