Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 87.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,067 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 217.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LNW shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Macquarie increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price target on Light & Wonder in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Light & Wonder has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.36.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $97.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

