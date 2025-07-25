Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $493,807,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76,432.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,418,000 after buying an additional 777,316 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,297,000 after buying an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18,567.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 200,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,628,000 after buying an additional 199,413 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $113,547,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $800.00 price objective (up from $700.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $820.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $695.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.67.

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 676 shares in the company, valued at $471,848. This represents a 12.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 46,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,204,250. This represents a 11.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $13,046,800. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $713.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $709.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $644.94. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $438.86 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

