Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 2,237 MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 336.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 59,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $556,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.59, for a total transaction of $2,762,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 289,787 shares in the company, valued at $160,133,398.33. The trade was a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSCI opened at $543.96 on Friday. MSCI Inc has a 52 week low of $486.73 and a 52 week high of $642.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $564.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $566.70.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.05. MSCI had a net margin of 39.46% and a negative return on equity of 143.13%. The company had revenue of $772.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $675.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $673.00 to $631.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.18.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

