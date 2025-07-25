Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 345.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 554.4% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 205.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Synovus Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.67.

Shares of SNV opened at $56.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $592.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

