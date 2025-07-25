Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Has $1.22 Million Stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,407 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 39,108 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

ZION opened at $55.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a one year low of $39.32 and a one year high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.24 million. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.44%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

