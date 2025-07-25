Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Lowers Position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lessened its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 23,202 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 182 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 241.8% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.92. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.72 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 658 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $103,819.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 115,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,235,581.28. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 10,000 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $1,589,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 108,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,552.30. The trade was a 8.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,830 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,049 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Keysight Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

