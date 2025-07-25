Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,139,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,818,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,453,000 after acquiring an additional 166,837 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,649,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,302,000 after buying an additional 3,059,596 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,438,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,683,000 after buying an additional 3,257,630 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after buying an additional 1,405,212 shares during the period. Finally, 8 Knots Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 3,658,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,160,000 after buying an additional 1,211,727 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $434,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president owned 2,072,899 shares in the company, valued at $30,015,577.52. This represents a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atlantic (Aln Hlth) L. General sold 17,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $259,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 44,302,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,937,234. The trade was a 27.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685,262 shares of company stock worth $269,685,496 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALHC. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -24.25 and a beta of 1.16. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.22 and a 200-day moving average of $15.32.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $926.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.83 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

