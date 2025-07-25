Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,422,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,586,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,296,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,701,000 after purchasing an additional 86,766 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,496 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,469,000 after purchasing an additional 255,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 983,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,930,000 after purchasing an additional 379,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $425.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $395.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.40.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $333.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.18. Zebra Technologies Corporation has a twelve month low of $205.73 and a twelve month high of $427.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Corporation will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

