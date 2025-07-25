Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Nasdaq
In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Nasdaq Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $95.49.
Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nasdaq Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 49.09%.
About Nasdaq
Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.
