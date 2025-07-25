Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 194.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,509.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

In other news, insider Pc Nelson Griggs sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $664,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 211,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,552,957.15. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 11,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.87, for a total transaction of $1,022,715.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,867,680.45. The trade was a 9.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,874,659 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $93.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day moving average of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $95.49.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 49.09%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

