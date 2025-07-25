Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Sells 33,031 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd cut its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 78.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 33,031 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 102.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,150.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Trading Down 1.2%

CORT opened at $67.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.52 and its 200-day moving average is $67.61. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $117.33. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 0.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company had revenue of $157.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William Guyer sold 500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total transaction of $36,720.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $402,965.28. This trade represents a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 615 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.69, for a total transaction of $45,319.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,901,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,801,955.30. This represents a 0.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,592 shares of company stock worth $18,071,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CORT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORT

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.