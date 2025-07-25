Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $1.21 Million Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,953,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,926,000 after purchasing an additional 27,604 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,681,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,201,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,587,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,029,000 after purchasing an additional 990,583 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,942,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,723,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,297,000 after acquiring an additional 103,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $44.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $32.09.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $377.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 92.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

