Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,387 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.8% in the first quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 3.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 0.5% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 115,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,082,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 21.2% in the first quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 11.4% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $325.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

In other news, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total transaction of $799,008.54. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total transaction of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $308.21 on Friday. American Express Company has a twelve month low of $220.43 and a twelve month high of $329.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $304.67 and its 200 day moving average is $291.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

