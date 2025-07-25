Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Entergy by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Entergy by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETR. Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.46.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $88.24 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.35 and a twelve month high of $89.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

