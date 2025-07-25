Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for GSK Earnings

Get GSK alerts:

GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for GSK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2026 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.90 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSK. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. BNP Paribas began coverage on GSK in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.38.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE GSK opened at $38.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58. GSK has a 1-year low of $31.72 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSK

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in GSK during the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in GSK by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,647 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its position in GSK by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 5,838,384 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $205,920,000 after purchasing an additional 874,004 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in GSK by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 652,865 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 58,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in GSK by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 602,885 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,519 shares in the last quarter. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.4216 per share. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.14%.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.