14,650 Shares in South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of South Bow Corporation (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 14,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisbourg Investments Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow during the first quarter worth about $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of South Bow from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of South Bow in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

South Bow Price Performance

South Bow stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92. South Bow Corporation has a 1 year low of $21.12 and a 1 year high of $27.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.29.

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.00 million. South Bow’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Bow Corporation will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.11%.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

