1,535 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its position in shares of Biogen by 1,663.4% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 780,567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after buying an additional 736,301 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Biogen by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $325,537,000 after buying an additional 499,074 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 982.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 539,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,914,000 after acquiring an additional 489,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,169,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,851,000 after acquiring an additional 455,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Biogen from $157.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.37.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $129.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.74 and a 200 day moving average of $132.12. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $219.44. The company has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by ($0.24). Biogen had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Rachid Izzar sold 2,223 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $300,105.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,550. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

