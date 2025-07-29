16,530 Shares in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Barclays reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

