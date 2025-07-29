263,132 Shares in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 263,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,000.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 78.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Stock Up 0.3%

NETSTREIT stock opened at $18.45 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -230.63 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.69.

NETSTREIT Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from NETSTREIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,075.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Profile

(Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.