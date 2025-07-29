31,245 Shares in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 31,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Quarry LP lifted its position in ITT by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in ITT by 3,513.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in ITT by 72.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in ITT by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Bank of America raised their target price on ITT from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price (up previously from $159.00) on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on ITT from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ITT from $171.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

ITT Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $162.38 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.64 and a twelve month high of $162.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.35.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.26%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

