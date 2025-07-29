342,829 Shares in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 342,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.18% of Standard Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Standard Lithium alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLI. Koch Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter worth $19,681,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Lithium during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Standard Lithium by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 316,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

Standard Lithium Stock Down 1.5%

NYSEAMERICAN SLI opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $504.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. Standard Lithium Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $2.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Standard Lithium in a report on Friday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.75 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SLI

About Standard Lithium

(Free Report)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.