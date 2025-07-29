40,100 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 40,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,874,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLNT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.63.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $101.66.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 88.70% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $276.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

