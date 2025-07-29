53,340 Shares in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tabor Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Allete in the first quarter worth about $1,766,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Allete by 49.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Allete by 1.3% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Allete by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Allete by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allete stock opened at $65.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.79. Allete, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.00 and a 1 year high of $66.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Allete ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The company had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.30 million. Allete had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Allete’s payout ratio is currently 91.54%.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

