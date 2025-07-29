58,569 Shares in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Robert Half as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $226,740,000 after purchasing an additional 17,338 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Robert Half by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,251,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,644,000 after purchasing an additional 300,524 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Robert Half by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,677,000 after buying an additional 53,294 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Robert Half by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,161,000 after buying an additional 36,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Robert Half by 29.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,318,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,936,000 after buying an additional 298,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.90 and a 1 year high of $78.41.

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Robert Half from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

