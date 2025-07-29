7,505 Shares in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on TXNM shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Siebert Williams Shank cut shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.86.

TXNM stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average is $53.14.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). TXNM Energy had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $482.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.01 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. TXNM Energy’s payout ratio is 72.44%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

