Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 7,588 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,588 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Affirm were worth $4,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Affirm by 4.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 200,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Elyxium Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Elyxium Wealth LLC now owns 98,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 223,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after purchasing an additional 106,351 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.80. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.25 and a 52-week high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 3.63.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Noel Bertram Watson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $152,150.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,207.42. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $820,539.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 29,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,493. This trade represents a 35.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,247 shares of company stock worth $6,422,823 over the last 90 days. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AFRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Affirm from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BTIG Research lowered Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Affirm from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.82.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

