Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Decreased by Fagan Associates Inc.

Fagan Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,235 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 6.5% of Fagan Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fagan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Westpark Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,559,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,991,919.84. The trade was a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $43,523,710 over the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

