Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.3% of Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $123,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Alphabet from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Alphabet from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.32.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.95%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

