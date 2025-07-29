Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.4% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 32,661 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 55.1% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 23,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% in the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 42,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.7% during the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 427,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $496,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $177.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.32.

Alphabet Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710 in the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

