Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Raised by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,213,984. The trade was a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $192.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.95%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.32.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

