Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is United Bank’s 8th Largest Position

United Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,254 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. United Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 25,102,037 shares of company stock worth $5,674,871,223 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.79 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.61 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.82. The company has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

