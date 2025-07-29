Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s Largest Position

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 154,583 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,533 shares in the company, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $214.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 167.24% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Apple to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, June 13th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.