Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Denver Wealth Management Inc.

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Family Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 16,682 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,166 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.94.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. This trade represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $214.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.87 and its 200 day moving average is $214.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.20%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

