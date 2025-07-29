Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS reduced its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Argan were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Argan alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Argan by 2,987.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Argan by 419.4% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Argan by 1,123.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury acquired a new stake in shares of Argan in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Argan by 12.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGX has been the topic of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Argan from $150.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Argan in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.01, for a total value of $732,706.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,157,888.95. This trade represents a 18.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rainer H. Bosselmann sold 13,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $3,041,850.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 196,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,589,882.34. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,404 shares of company stock worth $18,221,387 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Argan Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Argan stock opened at $237.04 on Tuesday. Argan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.53 and a 12-month high of $246.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.70 and its 200-day moving average is $168.12.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.51. Argan had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $193.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Argan’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Argan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.04%.

Argan Profile

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.