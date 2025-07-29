ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,598 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ARM were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in ARM by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in ARM by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in ARM by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC increased its position in ARM by 2.0% during the first quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ARM by 5.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARM opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.07. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $182.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 4.19.

ARM ( NASDAQ:ARM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. ARM had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on ARM from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on ARM from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on ARM from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.96.

Arm Holdings Plc engages in the licensing, marketing, research, and development of microprocessors, systems IP, graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IP, software, and tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, United States, and Other Countries.

