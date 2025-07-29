Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS cut its stake in Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Balchem by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Balchem by 534.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Balchem by 34.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Balchem by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright set a $180.00 target price on shares of Balchem and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Balchem Stock Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $150.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.89. Balchem Corporation has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $186.03.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

