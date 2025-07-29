Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 4,701 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $54.98 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.34.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.4851 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.