Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $2.10 Million Position in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,213 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mesabi Trust were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mesabi Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 613.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 247,925 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 213,155 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th.

Mesabi Trust Price Performance

MSB stock opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.51. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $37.00.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The mining company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.74 million for the quarter. Mesabi Trust had a return on equity of 233.00% and a net margin of 96.23%.

Mesabi Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. Mesabi Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.46%.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. Mesabi Trust was founded in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

