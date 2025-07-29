BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in BILL were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BILL by 3,947.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in BILL during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 303.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 145.6% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BILL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on BILL from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.10.

BILL opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -384.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.35. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $100.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. This represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $80,545.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,298 shares in the company, valued at $420,734.50. The trade was a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

