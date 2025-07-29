Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) Stake Cut by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,735,000 after buying an additional 59,440 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 591.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 349,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,034,000 after buying an additional 299,283 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3,032.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 40,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at $11,715,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of BAH opened at $107.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.11 and its 200-day moving average is $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.95 and a 12-month high of $190.59.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 71.88% and a net margin of 8.70%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

