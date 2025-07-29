Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,014 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.14% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $484,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 617,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 17,018 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $4,736,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,912.64. This represents a 74.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 2,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.41, for a total value of $61,376.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,205.21. This trade represents a 5.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 247,924 shares of company stock worth $5,879,369. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.66. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $26.58.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.