Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,899 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 62.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 38.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cavco Industries during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $414.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $434.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.28 and a 1 year high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $508.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.15 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Cavco Industries in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

